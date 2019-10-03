As Global Payments (GPN) Share Price Rose, Holder Novare Capital Management Lowered Holding by $811,200; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Boosted Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 71,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, up from 66,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 2.14M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 55,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, down from 60,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 955,955 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $483.07M for 24.64 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division owns 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,486 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.01% stake. Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 7,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.09% or 493,320 shares. Axa holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 379,115 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9,430 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 434 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conning accumulated 1,990 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc holds 1,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invsco S&P 500 Low Vol by 44,123 shares to 345,594 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments, TSYS merger wraps up – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments Scales Up Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Partners Lc accumulated 0.34% or 58,677 shares. Assets Ltd Company accumulated 40,500 shares. Rhenman & Asset Mngmt Ab owns 259,552 shares. Next Inc invested in 5,940 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sector Gamma As holds 9.29% or 687,260 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc holds 0.22% or 5,594 shares in its portfolio. Markston Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.67% or 68,861 shares. Bollard Grp Lc holds 166,609 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 79,923 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 149,300 shares. 23,925 were reported by Fosun Interest Limited. Girard Partners Ltd has 1.26% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 85,089 shares. Sta Wealth Llc holds 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 7,461 shares. Nippon Life Ins accumulated 255,400 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 257 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,608 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 44,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,650 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.