As Global Payments (GPN) Market Valuation Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Upped by $10.88 Million Its Stake; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $700,960

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 80,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 513,182 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 433,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.48 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

