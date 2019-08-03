As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stock Value Rose, Clark Estates Trimmed Its Stake by $3.49 Million; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Position

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 5.66 million shares traded or 106.03% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.30M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – BOARD WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – Shingrix Was Already Approved in the US and Canada in Oct 2017; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE SAYS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OBSERVED FOR ASTHMA; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 18/04/2018 – GSK: FURTHER SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES EXPECTED IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on GlaxoSmithKline Ratings Is Stable

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05B for 12.52 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.