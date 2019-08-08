As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Upped Position; Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Raised Pg&E Crop (PCG) Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 4.84M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 43,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 86,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 42,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 3.12M shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Net Pft GBP549M; 18/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on GlaxoSmithKline Ratings Is Stable; 27/03/2018 – GSK: Operating Margins of JV Business to Approach Mid-20s Percentages By 2022; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,387 shares to 142,860 shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,616 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 102,915 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.