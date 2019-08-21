As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GIL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake; Clark Capital Management Group Raised Its Miller Herman (MLHR) Holding by $1.56 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 44,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 112,545 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 68,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 293,726 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GIL) by 603.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 469,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 547,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 312,718 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,185 shares to 249,016 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,043 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 46,090 shares to 81,563 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,020 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (PLSDF).