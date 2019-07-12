As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GIL) Stock Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $19.26 Million; Oakmont Partners Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.22 Million; Market Value Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 684 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 4,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $12.46 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.53. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GIL) by 603.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 469,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.73. About 199,469 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,025 shares to 3,544 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,949 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd invested in 1,600 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 726 shares. Granite Inv holds 1.81% or 17,898 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment Management accumulated 5.15% or 34,460 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 15,207 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 3,641 shares. First In reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 397 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,544 shares. Papp L Roy & accumulated 370 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,330 shares. Cwm Lc reported 3,452 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,803 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Total Div Fund (NYSE:WM) by 93,887 shares to 3,413 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NASDAQ:FITB).

