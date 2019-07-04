As Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Stock Price Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Upped Its Stake; Rbo & Co Position in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) Has Lifted by $377,808 as Shares Declined

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 1.50 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 18/04/2018 – GSK grabs Roche cancer expert to lead pharma pipeline deals; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – NUCALA (MEPOLIZUMAB) STUDY REPORTS LONG-TERM SAFETY DATA, CONSISTENT EXACERBATION REDUCTION AND IMPROVED ASTHMA CONTROL; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 21/03/2018 – #2 GSK’s Luke Miels applies budget shock therapy to shake up the pharma group, refocus on blockbusters

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 287,766 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 364 shares to 7,325 shares, valued at $31.39B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 209,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,444 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).