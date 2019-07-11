As Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Shares Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Lifted by $944,968 Its Holding; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding by $782,000

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 122,357 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 23,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 3.33M shares traded or 40.63% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – GSK signs strategic agreement to transfer rare disease gene therapy portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – GSK Submits Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single lnhaler Triple Therapy FF/UMEC/Vl for Patients with COPD; 27/03/2018 – Walmsley still has a lot to do to bring GSK back to health; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – GSK,INNOVIVA: FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Study: ViiV Healthcare’s 2-Drug HIV Regimen As Effective As 3 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For GlaxoSmithKline – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs self-administration options for Glaxo’s Nucala – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 360,650 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 25,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 284,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 50,000 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Liability holds 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 700 shares. California-based Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 26,712 shares. Private reported 4.49% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 57,300 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 95,190 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kennedy Mngmt reported 389,579 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 0.21% or 506,720 shares in its portfolio. Pier Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 387,602 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 2% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C. Another trade for 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. Shares for $117,280 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C.. Coretz Robert K. had bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These 2 stocks youâ€™ve never heard of are better ways to profit from Amazonâ€™s growth – MarketWatch” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Flies High in Q4 with Seven 767 Deliveries – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Gearing Up to Challenge FedEx and UPS – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.