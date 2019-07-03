As Glatfelter (GLT) Market Value Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Raised Its Stake; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Boosted Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $594,377

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,727 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 222,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 124,128 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 7.10% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,071 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 18,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $280.66. About 1.35M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 38,760 shares to 44,087 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,879 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 29,140 shares to 285,949 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 109,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,526 shares, and cut its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,605 shares stake. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0.04% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). St Johns Investment Management Com Ltd Llc has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 144 shares. The California-based Aperio Limited Company has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 112 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,885 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 11,041 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Llc owns 13,170 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.3% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 14,350 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 21,719 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 8,462 shares.