As Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Rose, Holder Ajo LP Increased Its Holding; Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 35,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,002 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 266,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.07 million market cap company. It closed at $21.38 lastly. It is down 20.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 136,833 shares to 141,833 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 121,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Omers Administration holds 66,500 shares. S Squared Techs Lc holds 290,164 shares or 5.26% of its portfolio. 997,724 are held by Water Island Cap Limited Liability Com. Paw Corporation owns 4.64% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 200,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 32,417 shares. Harvest Ltd Liability Company reported 1.78% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Alpine Mgmt Inc invested 0.79% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 900 shares stake. 2,258 were accumulated by Blackrock. Prelude Cap Limited Com reported 85,107 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 0% or 524 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 220 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 99,708 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical reported 98,844 shares stake.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On EZCORP Inc (EZPW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Innovative Industrial Properties, Attunity, TransAlta, Independence Holding, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, and Majesco â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 15, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enhance Your Gains With These 5 Best Profitable Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold GOOD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 6.31% more from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 9,185 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Da Davidson & has 14,465 shares. 38,577 are held by Stifel Financial. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 16,089 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 24,837 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 63,136 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 159,675 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 302,002 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). 90,900 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) or 180,170 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enova International by 65,855 shares to 184,310 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 221,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,919 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).