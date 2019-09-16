As Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) Stock Value Declined, Albert D Mason Has Lowered Position by $315,798; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $723,200

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 314,624 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, down from 321,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 15,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.75% . The institutional investor held 48,649 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 63,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 88,587 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 33.67 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 65,279 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 14,484 were reported by Freestone Hldgs Llc. Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 57,527 shares. 386 were accumulated by Sun Life Incorporated. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 3,539 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 358 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Stephens Inc Ar holds 95,596 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 37,721 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 63,547 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 896,911 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 5,021 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 682,162 shares. 87,854 are held by Bokf Na. 261,689 are owned by Hightower Limited Liability Company.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 126,200 shares to 609,900 shares, valued at $47.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment is 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 14 investors sold GOOD shares while 26 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 10.37% more from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset stated it has 93,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Gp accumulated 1,200 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 45,830 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 10,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Avenir Corp stated it has 93,452 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 93,500 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 14,400 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 2,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc reported 20,827 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 390,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 42,222 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 19,850 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,355 were reported by Bard Associates. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 13,788 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $53,429 activity.