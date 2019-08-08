As Gilead Sciences (OSTK) Stock Price Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Position by $4.44 Million; Kohls (Put) (KSS) Valuation Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $1.03 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 3.46M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (OSTK) by 953.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 68,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 75,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 7,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.74; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q REV. $445.3M; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss $95.7M; 30/05/2018 – Overstock.com to Deliver Keynote at Spark + AI Summit; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – ELIO INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NEW INVESTMENT BY CO TO FUND CAPEX AND REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT AND ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus has 43,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.58 million shares or 0% of the stock. Anson Funds Management Lp reported 4.27% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.03% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.01% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 23,414 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 45,800 shares. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 20,467 shares. State Street stated it has 635,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Limited Partnership owns 24,662 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Granite Point Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 23,100 shares. Oz Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Class A Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 217,239 shares to 31,999 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $258.44M for 8.10 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc (Put) by 77,000 shares to 90,100 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

