As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Upped by $388,375 Its Position; Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Position in Agilent Technologies (A) as Market Valuation Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 36,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.18M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 83,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 208,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, down from 291,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 2.04 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.14M shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 2,003 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.38% or 3.95 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.75M shares. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,478 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company stated it has 13,865 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Montag A Assoc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Utah Retirement owns 241,074 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 5,730 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 231,287 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 115,740 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares to 144,200 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,550 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. $685,454 worth of stock was sold by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 24.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

