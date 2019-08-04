As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Trimmed Position; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined While H Partners Management Has Cut by $79.76 Million Its Holding

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 794,806 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Galapagos Deal: GLPG Stock Rockets Higher on Gilead Stake – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 41,699 shares to 50,066 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 23,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has invested 0.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ancora Ltd Liability invested in 12,371 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap Glob Invsts owns 78.19 million shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny has 47,699 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,440 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 2,669 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 4,381 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,581 shares. Legacy Ptnrs holds 7,823 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd has 1.63% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nomura Asset Communication Ltd reported 557,347 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 540 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foundation Res Inc owns 227,981 shares. Chilton Capital Llc, Texas-based fund reported 17,518 shares. Rock Point Advsr accumulated 132,079 shares.