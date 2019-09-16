As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Profund Advisors Has Lowered by $2.10 Million Its Stake; Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Mig Capital Cut Position

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 15.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.72 million, down from 16.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 5.02M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 31,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 402,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.21M, down from 434,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 4.81 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 75,017 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Invesco reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 36,777 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.80M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Management accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 0.01% or 7.54 million shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 400 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 20.92M shares. Sessa Im Ltd Partnership invested in 0.91% or 2.25M shares. Amer International Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 287,282 shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupon pursuing purchase that could include Yelp – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting GRPN Put Options For October 25th – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon: No Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon (GRPN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,030 shares to 14,962 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bb&T Secs Lc owns 255,705 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duncker Streett & Comm reported 4,068 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 278,667 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.27% or 2.13 million shares. Nomura Asset reported 547,828 shares stake. Sigma Planning stated it has 13,738 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 11,723 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 33,787 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 20,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp owns 750,225 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated has 5,826 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 259,939 shares stake.