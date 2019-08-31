As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Has Lowered by $887,380 Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Autus Asset Management Lowered Holding by $308,070

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 5,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 14,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl invested in 396,443 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% or 213,488 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 22,956 are held by Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. The New York-based Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 0.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bellecapital Limited reported 11,013 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Auxier Asset accumulated 11,830 shares. First Mercantile holds 2,003 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc stated it has 3,148 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% or 2.17 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 57 shares. 13,220 are owned by Grimes And. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management owns 37,815 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jones Finance Companies Lllp has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,453 shares. Cognios Cap Lc reported 74,965 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Com Dba Holt Ptnrs LP owns 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,370 shares. Heathbridge Capital Mngmt Limited owns 615,925 shares. Atria Limited Com accumulated 174,218 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Essex Fincl Svcs stated it has 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,005 are owned by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd accumulated 38,029 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Frontier Investment has 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Grp Limited Com reported 616,500 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York invested 1.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.21M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Broderick Brian C holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,495 shares. Chatham Cap Inc has 215,961 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).