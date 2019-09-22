As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed Stake by $305,855; Mycio Wealth Partners Raised Pfizer (PFE) Position by $400,932 as Stock Price Declined

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 56,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 47,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 84,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 88,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78M shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 14,650 shares to 250,047 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 24,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,680 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 0.32% or 12,833 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Co owns 3,245 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 120,046 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Argent Com invested in 0.29% or 42,547 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.09% or 74,649 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc invested in 0.36% or 28,194 shares. 100,000 are owned by Pura Vida Ltd Liability. Needham Invest Management Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares. Euclidean Llc holds 2.18% or 34,275 shares in its portfolio. 60,702 are held by Burney. Healthcare Value Capital Llc stated it has 70,000 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested in 185,583 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kames Public Ltd Co holds 1.97M shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt owns 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 93,861 shares. Huntington Bank owns 1.33M shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors owns 184 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 164,023 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.07M shares. Churchill Management invested in 0.19% or 159,963 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc has 61,693 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Loews invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 345,736 are owned by Braun Stacey Associates. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,691 shares. Arrow Financial invested in 131,499 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 20,563 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 53,873 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (Call) (NYSE:AXP) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).