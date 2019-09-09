As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Aldebaran Financial Cut Its Position by $434,655; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose, Agf Investments America Has Lifted Its Holding

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 2.98 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate)

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22,208 shares to 14,647 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,998 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75 are owned by Amer Bank. Interocean Capital Lc stated it has 2,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd stated it has 588,622 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Comm Ltd invested in 2.64% or 89,508 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 553 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 3,062 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Horizon Invs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 22,374 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 46,593 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bluestein R H Co invested in 322,699 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 5,046 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 360,900 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,360 are owned by Wealth Architects. 27,241 are held by Benedict Advisors Inc.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Gilead (GILD) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.67% or 61,346 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.47% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 79,163 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Seizert Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.89% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,478 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Llc reported 36,144 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability accumulated 9,659 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,118 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.47% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 0.09% or 28,991 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 630 were accumulated by Advisors Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 8,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rdl reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.16B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.