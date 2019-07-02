As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Declined, Tompkins Financial Cut Holding by $957,248; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Holding by $4.22 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 4.49M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 26,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, down from 250,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $154.06. About 6.47M shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 16,117 shares to 157,528 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 427.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 44 selling transactions for $39.02 million activity. Hawkins Mark J sold $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 9. Benioff Marc sold $1.58 million worth of stock. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of stock. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. Another trade for 362 shares valued at $53,992 was made by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,209 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,939 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 123,793 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Financial Ser Corp invested in 0.03% or 917 shares. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated accumulated 1,681 shares. Grassi holds 1.32% or 56,240 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated has 9,002 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cap Advisors Limited Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 100 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0.01% or 160 shares. 8,665 are held by Tiemann Invest Advisors. Landscape Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,758 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.04% or 816 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 72,638 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

