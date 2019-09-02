As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Truenorth Has Upped by $1.40 Million Its Stake; Digital Rlty Tr Com (DLR) Stock Declined While Pggm Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.74 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (DLR) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.80M, down from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 770,991 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 303.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 21,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 28,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 7,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,410 shares to 4,478 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.41% or 1.30 million shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 17,950 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 94,859 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 4,478 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.62% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edge Wealth Ltd Com owns 0.8% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 49,708 shares. 86,792 were reported by Eqis Cap Mngmt. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com accumulated 43,196 shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset Inc New York has 3.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 296,876 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.86% or 149,026 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd stated it has 0.86% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Caxton Assocs LP has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,219 shares. Lord Abbett And holds 371,488 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Cohen Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 42,806 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 10,115 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp owns 3.27 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Chatham Group Inc holds 33,214 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 14,167 were reported by Canandaigua State Bank Tru Com. Wade G W & holds 2,285 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.92% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 13,983 shares. Sei Investments Comm owns 358,173 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Howe Rusling Inc holds 17 shares. American International Group Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 82,349 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 71,312 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).