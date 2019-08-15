As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Raised Position by $428,155; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake as Stock Rose

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 6,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 185,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 178,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 4.36M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.69 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,554. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640 on Thursday, August 1.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com holds 97 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,150 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.05% or 6.88 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Private Tru Co Na reported 20,248 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 47,674 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 32,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Portland Inv Counsel holds 0.63% or 73,236 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 117,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 12,805 shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

