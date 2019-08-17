As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Holder Renaissance Group Has Increased Its Holding; Popular (BPOP) Stake Maintained by Raging Capital Management Llc

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 332,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 323,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 225,507 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$52.06, Is Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Popular (BPOP) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 81,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 246,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Heartland Advsr owns 15,336 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 100 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 6,207 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.79% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 2.94 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,670 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Co accumulated 525,747 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 876 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 9,900 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 61,741 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 52 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares to 47,620 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Lc invested in 1,064 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 684,035 shares. Bancshares holds 0.07% or 85,936 shares. Mackenzie Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 445,941 shares. Intersect accumulated 4,171 shares. 21,705 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 61,978 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 136,547 shares. Winch Advisory Service invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Muhlenkamp And Inc reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Ltd has 1.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co holds 7.83M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 33,852 shares. 111,615 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Co. First Financial Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,641 shares to 88,201 shares, valued at $34.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wh Group Ltd by 171,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,766 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).