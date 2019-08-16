As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Lowered by $1.30 Million Its Stake; Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Varian Medical Systems (UPS) Stake by $22.29 Million; Share Price Rose

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 4.36 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (UPS) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 158,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 3.66 million shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.82 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.1% or 6,926 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc has 50,271 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,763 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 26,421 shares. Professional Advisory Service accumulated 3.46% or 154,178 shares. 2,304 were accumulated by Cadence Commercial Bank Na. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.38% or 4,835 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 4.10 million shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. American National Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 0.49% or 7,942 shares. Hillsdale Incorporated accumulated 315 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.94% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Burney Communications reported 2,035 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 320,000 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GIL) by 469,815 shares to 547,700 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MCD) by 141,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 1.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ww Asset Management holds 0.33% or 100,218 shares. Martin Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 4,556 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 74,569 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested in 28,991 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc owns 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 94,859 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.39% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duncker Streett invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 37,121 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tower Research Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 17,433 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.