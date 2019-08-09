As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Cut by $394,944 Its Position; Bank Of Italy Lifted Its Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $7.57 Million as Shares Declined

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 6,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 77,473 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 83,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 1.19M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 839,215 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 33,803 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $339.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability reported 8,245 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Inc owns 3,154 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 32,022 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il accumulated 1.05% or 25,820 shares. 40,590 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 309 shares. Moreover, Van Strum & Towne has 1.76% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,865 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 59,489 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr invested 2.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.57% or 12,642 shares. Griffin Asset owns 0.2% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,788 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,099 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.