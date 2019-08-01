As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Position by $738,840

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 10.37 million shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 94,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33M, down from 97,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34 million shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares to 49,889 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.