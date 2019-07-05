As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Upped Its Position; Polyone (POL) Market Valuation Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Stake

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 33931.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 43,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.91 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 70,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 499,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 235,685 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Comm reported 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability reported 15,000 shares. Healthcor Lp has 623,490 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc stated it has 48,448 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Assoc reported 8,900 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,358 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York accumulated 0% or 309 shares. Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 0.39% or 12,534 shares. 2.02M are held by Platinum Ltd. Monetary Management Group owns 11,475 shares. Alps Advsr has 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 594,438 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.54% or 199,513 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Lc invested in 0.42% or 17,181 shares. Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Co has 37,691 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) by 43 shares to 887 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 40,080 shares to 22,343 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Powershares Capital Mg by 265,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,681 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).