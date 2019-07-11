As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Declined, American Money Management Cut Its Stake; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Sasco Capital Has Raised Its Stake

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 2.05M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 16/04/2018 – Buy or sell Newell Brands, $NWL? @JimCramer warns the current proxy fight has very limited upside

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 3.80M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 10,881 shares to 285,824 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 1.36M shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $35.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 425,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).