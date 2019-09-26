As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Westend Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Northeast Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by $435,896

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 121,194 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.39M, up from 118,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 2.75M shares traded or 46.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 29,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 506,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.20B, down from 535,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.95 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 66,517 shares to 25,266 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,939 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

