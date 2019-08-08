As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Underhill Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; The New York Times Company (NYT) Stock Rose While Eam Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $844,032

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 189,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 149,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 1.20 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYT) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 26,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 38,960 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 65,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The New York Times Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 1.36M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 149,767 shares to 386,854 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,354 shares, and has risen its stake in The Joint Corp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was sold by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qvt Fincl L P, New York-based fund reported 318,272 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 919,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc invested in 5.21M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 36 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 305 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Natixis Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Valueworks Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 171,483 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated stated it has 52,446 shares. Banbury Prns Ltd Llc holds 590,203 shares. Force Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 11,712 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 161,254 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 28,599 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 343,877 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,868 shares.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,560 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Curbstone Mgmt holds 0.28% or 15,620 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability holds 72,267 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 2,685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Narwhal Cap Management holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 40,560 shares. 51,311 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. 234,264 are held by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Security National Tru Co holds 27,178 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 34,403 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Finance Pa has 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gluskin Sheff reported 0.98% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.3% or 7,450 shares. Skba Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 172,800 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 7.58M shares or 0.23% of the stock.