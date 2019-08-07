As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered by $62.30 Million Its Stake; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Valuation Rose, Winfield Associates Has Boosted by $820,440 Its Position

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 958,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 821,389 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.40 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 7.05 million shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; What’s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead announces management departures – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind Gilead’s Big Move On Galapagos – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares to 121,038 shares, valued at $142.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 122,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 11,183 shares. Bragg Finance invested in 0.22% or 26,088 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New York-based Private Cap Advsr has invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Annex Advisory Svcs has 23,110 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Llc reported 31,311 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 48,336 shares. Arrow Financial, New York-based fund reported 7,949 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.13% or 29,737 shares. General invested in 2.15% or 333,600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 78,828 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 6,017 shares. North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl Inc has invested 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PGR) – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Increase Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Lc invested 1.88% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wright Invsts Serv holds 2.43% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 83,558 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.64% or 1.99 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.32% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 525,873 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 2.40M shares. 2.70 million are held by Aqr Capital Ltd. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 2.38 million shares. National Bank stated it has 22,879 shares. Central Securities invested in 160,000 shares. Natixis has 359,684 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 20,227 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 4,365 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity.