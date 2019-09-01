As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Upped Stake; Graco (GGG) Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Stake by $550,809

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 280,280 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 58,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 19,297 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 31,176 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware has 6,156 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 410,179 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 8.20M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 845 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 39,177 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 60 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Investors invested in 954,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parsons Capital Inc Ri holds 34,572 shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $86.91 million for 21.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

More important recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares to 3,938 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj holds 0.01% or 3,650 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 4.77M shares. Chemical State Bank has invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oak Assocs Limited Oh owns 338,901 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Newfocus Grp, Washington-based fund reported 5,159 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 58,036 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 22,411 shares. Permit Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dearborn Partners Limited Liability has invested 1.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 122,700 shares. 25,436 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Co. Clark Estates has 0.5% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Summit Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.52% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 69,700 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.