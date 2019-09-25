As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Upped Holding by $3.25 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 112,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,724 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $589,000, down from 121,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 1.30 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $287.76. About 131,005 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,493 shares to 80,561 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 59,672 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Buckingham Capital Management reported 3,140 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council reported 6,150 shares stake. Ima Wealth reported 7,790 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 3,031 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 32,238 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 191,582 shares. Pension holds 101,916 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 213,034 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Finance Corp has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 100 shares. 1,450 were reported by Btim.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Advsr Limited Co invested in 7,468 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management has invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16,190 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc accumulated 178,830 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 74,478 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 296,140 shares. Scotia Inc reported 123,977 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Boys Arnold Communications accumulated 24,635 shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust And Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,466 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 13,307 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 6,256 shares to 99,570 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

