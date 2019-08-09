As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Burney Co Has Upped Position by $409,890; Skylands Capital Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $1.74 Million; Valuation Rose

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 628.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 27,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 16.91 million shares traded or 759.36% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE

Burney Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 6,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 50,713 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 44,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,000 shares to 425,125 shares, valued at $71.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,825 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 222,944 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 47,669 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt reported 11,219 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 136,493 shares. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 7,989 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 25,602 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,073 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 108 shares. 99,935 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 4,015 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,976 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has 384 shares. 4,466 are owned by Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundation Resources Mngmt Inc has invested 3.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tekla Mgmt Ltd holds 4.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1.75 million shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.53% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fifth Third Bank reported 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). American Research & Mngmt Company reported 0.39% stake. Axa reported 0.42% stake. Essex Fincl Svcs holds 0.27% or 13,928 shares. Sol Mngmt holds 0.23% or 12,896 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 40,560 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 48,448 shares. The Kentucky-based Field & Main Bank has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 5,957 are owned by Jnba Finance Advsrs. 137,512 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,099 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 5,895 shares to 138,959 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,832 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Galapagos Deal: GLPG Stock Rockets Higher on Gilead Stake – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC On Gilead: ‘A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.