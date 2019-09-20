As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Trimmed Its Stake; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Increased Stake

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 66,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.04M, up from 59,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $222.28. About 846,449 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 84,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 88,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 2.83 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,864 shares to 70,447 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,995 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

