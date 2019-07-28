As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Wedbush Securities Trimmed Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Declined While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 18,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 50,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones (DIA) by 2,272 shares to 9,118 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 1.23% or 3.97 million shares. 1,396 are held by Dubuque Bank And Trust. Gw Henssler And has 180,449 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.09% or 3,632 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.17% or 28,855 shares. Florida-based Ruggie Cap Grp has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa reported 6,608 shares stake. Martin Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 136,988 shares stake. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Apriem Advsrs holds 3,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 50,317 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company. Somerset Tru has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).