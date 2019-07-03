As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Declined, Bartlett & Co Raised by $1.91 Million Its Stake; Horizon Investments Position in Motorola Solutions Com New (MSI) Trimmed by $2.24 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 29,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 212,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.81 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (MSI) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 15,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 17,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 349,816 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs accumulated 6,421 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 674,515 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 21,091 shares. Horan Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 11 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 63,797 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 769,221 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 93,414 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 17,523 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,061 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 86,818 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Carroll Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 3,146 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spy190418p276.00 (Put) (SPY) by 163,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $252.60 million for 28.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Jaguar Gets Crushed While Motorola Comes Back Into Style – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Motorola Solutions Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Acquires VaaS International Holdings, Leader in Data and Image Analytics for Vehicle Location – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs, Motorola And More: ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From June 3 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gilead’s Latest Bolt-On Buys Point To A New Way Of Approaching Drug Development – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Big Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Small (SCHC) by 70,057 shares to 9,930 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 17,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,633 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).