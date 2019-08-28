As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Sun Life Financial Raised Position by $808,990; Coastline Trust Co Has Increased Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake by $626,500

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 347.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 16,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $178.51. About 1.07M shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares to 27,550 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,910 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.