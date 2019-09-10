As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lifted Position

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.23. About 2.32 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 70,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 1.18 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,897 shares to 301,337 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS).

