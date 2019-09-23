As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Its Holding; United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose While Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $686,701

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 45,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 281,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.03M, up from 236,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 3.14 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 6,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 158,911 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41M, down from 165,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.3. About 1.64M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 13,865 shares to 24,035 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.55 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

