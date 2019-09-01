As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $426,075; Paradigm Financial Advisors Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 93,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 493,111 shares to 496,111 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,613 were reported by Rowland & Company Inv Counsel Adv. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 122,700 shares. Aqr Ltd Company invested in 0.62% or 8.96M shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.72% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 1.28M were accumulated by Pension Serv. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.47% or 10,446 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp owns 114,410 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 3,713 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.87M shares. Td Capital Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 360 shares. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 0.59% or 44,586 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communications, Texas-based fund reported 119,012 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate accumulated 0.98% or 254,853 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In holds 0.09% or 26,140 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 117,500 shares. Ins Tx invested 4.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma stated it has 7.89 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory has invested 5.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kcm Invest Ltd holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 275,345 shares. Hexavest stated it has 791,471 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invesco Ltd owns 45.68M shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Grimes & Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,685 shares. Moreover, Finemark Natl Bancshares has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 203,330 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 469,258 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 20,495 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp has 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Us Comml Bank De holds 1.88% or 3.43 million shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 46,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

