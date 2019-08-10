As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Arga Investment Management LP Increased by $388,375 Its Holding; Mar Vista Investment Partners Boosted Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $4.54 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 36,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 105,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 998,749 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 893,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 288,544 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability. Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 5,547 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 46,197 shares. 48,910 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney &. 20,030 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Cleararc stated it has 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Commonwealth Fin Pa holds 6,608 shares. Pictet State Bank Trust Ltd invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv accumulated 26,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 681,899 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gideon Cap Advisors invested in 0.22% or 9,282 shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 35,150 shares to 43,725 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,865 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Strong HIV Sales Drive Gilead’s (GILD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells sees 33% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead announces management departures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset has 350,033 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.61% or 178,454 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 8,054 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 53,089 shares. 4,878 were accumulated by One Cap Management Lc. Mairs And Power Incorporated invested in 1.14% or 2.16 million shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,729 shares. New York-based Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt accumulated 16,939 shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Patten Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,319 shares. Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.82% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6,746 are owned by Bankshares Of Stockton. Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.73% or 4.63M shares.