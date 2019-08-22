As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, American Assets Investment Management Raised Stake by $378,000; Tieton Capital Management Maintains Stake in Adtran (ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 264,512 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 231,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 51,951 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 2.68 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ADTRAN Expands Fiber Broadband Portfolio with Innovative New ONTs – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADTRAN Mosaicâ„¢ Supercharged with SmartRG Tools – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SmartRG Upgrades Wi-Fi Mess to Mesh with Intellifi Carrier-Grade Whole Home Wi-Fi Solution – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adtran tumbles 10% after 24% sales hit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

