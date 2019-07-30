As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Declined, Holder Peak Asset Management Lowered Position by $4.89 Million; Global Pmts (GPN) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Upped Stake

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.10M, up from 996,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.47M shares traded or 67.95% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 5.12 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group reported 43,355 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 603,969 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pictet Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 4,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 190,627 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 5.21 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Insur Communication invested 1.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Masters Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 300,000 shares. Value Cap Ltd Com accumulated 50,000 shares. Fairpointe Limited Co accumulated 15,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stanley has 0.49% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 131,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Liability Corp. American Century Companies has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Money Ltd Com has 13,210 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares to 264,230 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc Inc owns 54,898 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd owns 599,073 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,515 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 680 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Junto Mngmt LP stated it has 275,150 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% or 13,720 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 1,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 8,609 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Artisan Limited Partnership reported 1.12% stake. 2,810 were reported by Groesbeck Invest Management Nj. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

