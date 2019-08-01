As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowered Its Stake by $1.27 Million; Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $1.08 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 63.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 19,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 30,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 10.37M shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.45. About 717,954 shares traded or 64.35% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 44,377 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 236,455 shares. Sit Assocs holds 8,900 shares. John G Ullman Associates owns 3,200 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 38,663 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com has 0.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.10M shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.07% or 17,433 shares. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,238 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 360,039 shares. Allstate Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 9,905 were accumulated by New England Research & Mgmt. Avalon Advsr Limited Com owns 451,736 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 69,682 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,435 shares to 14,360 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,008 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45 million for 59.61 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

