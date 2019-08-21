As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $369,915; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose, Reliance Trust Boosted by $776,544 Its Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73M, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 2.26 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 1.52 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS; 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R)

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,979 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares to 117,874 shares, valued at $40.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,614 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

