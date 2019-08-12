As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Boosted by $369,915 Its Stake; Franklin Resources Has Lowered Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $27.32 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73M, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 5.10M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 115,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.57M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $230.96. About 1.02 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,116 shares to 7,116 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,915 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 241,074 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Kistler invested in 4,721 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd Oh invested in 338,901 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada accumulated 94,859 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.18% or 3.09M shares. Gluskin Sheff And stated it has 0.98% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Coldstream Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Csu Producer Resources reported 4,800 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.16M shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 5,730 shares. Clark Estates stated it has 49,550 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Associated Banc stated it has 20,136 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 1.10 million shares to 63.30M shares, valued at $64.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 157,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Peapack Gladstone Finance accumulated 0.03% or 2,814 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,130 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2,801 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott has invested 0.77% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Somerset Trust Com owns 140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,137 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 102 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 136 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 4,079 are held by Kcm Advsr Ltd Llc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.