As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Holder King Wealth Management Group Increased Its Stake; Brookstone Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $316,050

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 735 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,526 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares to 17,329 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Grp Inc Ut has 6,711 shares. Goodman Financial accumulated 2.93% or 88,555 shares. 8,592 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Main Street Research holds 6,497 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 0.06% or 161,701 shares in its portfolio. 684,035 are owned by Royal London Asset Management. 5,742 are held by Linscomb Williams. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 3,827 shares stake. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 37,691 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,107 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 1,416 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Management Corp Va reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Proshare Advsr holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.30 million shares. Amp Investors invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.35% or 623,155 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,447 shares to 7,667 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

