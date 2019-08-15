As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Holder Bb Biotech Ag Cut Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 1.31 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 22,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 253,759 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, down from 276,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 2.41M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 4.77M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Sun Life has 2,074 shares. Aviance Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 132,346 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Todd Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.38% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mark Sheptoff Planning owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 500 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 411 shares. 59,199 were accumulated by Albion Financial Ut. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 436,913 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities accumulated 1.22% or 91,185 shares. 510,000 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 23.45 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Community Financial Bank Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blair William And Company Il invested in 212,858 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 101,688 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $166.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

