As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Fort LP Has Decreased by $2.93 Million Its Position; Citadel Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Price Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 378,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.08M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 5.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 45,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 47,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 92,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

