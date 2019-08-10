As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Focused Wealth Management Cut Its Stake; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Force Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $507,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

